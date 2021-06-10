MCTS breaks ground on East-West Bus Rapid Transit construction

A groundbreaking ceremony was held on Thursday, June 10 to kick off construction on the Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS)’s East-West Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project, a first-of-its-kind undertaking in Wisconsin that will provide improved access to the region’s most vital, most traveled, and most congested corridor.

According to a press release, the nine-mile BRT route will allow MCTS to better connect major employment, education and recreation destinations through downtown Milwaukee, Marquette University, Milwaukee’s Near West Side, Wauwatosa, and the Milwaukee Regional Medical Center (MRMC).

The BRT route will operate primarily along Wisconsin Avenue, Bluemound Road, and a portion of 92nd Street. Ultra-modern battery-electric buses will serve 33 individual, state-of-the-art stations located between Milwaukee’s lakefront and the Watertown Plank Road Park & Ride lot.

BRT service is expected to start in Fall 2022.