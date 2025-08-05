MCTS announces changes to bus service; fall schedule begins Aug. 24

article

The Brief Milwaukee County Transit System encourages riders to preview fall bus service as this is MCTS’s largest service update since its system redesign in 2021. The fall service changes will impact 40 of its 46 routes across Milwaukee County. Fall service changes are due in part to the MOVE 2025 plan.



The Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) announced on Tuesday, Aug. 5 changes to their bus service. These changes start on Sunday, August 24, 2025.

Service changes

What we know:

The fall service changes will impact 40 of its 46 routes across Milwaukee County and include 95 new bus stop locations and four new routes.

According to a news release, fall service changes are due in part to the MOVE 2025 plan as well as changes to improve the reliability of service on multiple routes.

Fall also means the return of UBUS school service. Additionally, several route schedules will be modified due to new long-term road construction. Some routes will experience less frequency due to the MCTS budget shortfall.

Riders can check the Umo app for updated routing and real-time information starting on August 24 or see route previews at RideMCTS.com/Schedules the week of August 11 for more details.

MOVE 2025 plan

Dig deeper:

The MOVE 2025 plan includes routes with more frequent service, new routes and extensions as well as modifications to existing routes to better serve riders.

More Frequent Service: Route 57, Route 63, and BlueLine

New Routes: Route 59 (Drexel Avenue), Route 73 (Mill Road), Route 74 (S. 43rd Street - Miller Park Way), and Route 82 (S. 13th – Howell Avenue).

Route Extensions/New Connections: Routes 14, 30, 52, 56, and 68.

Route Modifications: Routes 19, 20, 28, 51, 55, 58, BlueLine, RedLine, and PurpleLine.

What you can do:

To learn more about this project and to view maps and other details, visit RideMCTS.com/MOVE.