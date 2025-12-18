MCTS 2026 service plan approved, will roll out in 2 phases
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) will roll out a two-phase service plan in 2026, in an effort to maximize transit and paratransit services and avoid route cuts in Milwaukee County.
The Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors approved the 2026 MCTS Service Plan on Thursday, Dec. 18, and it will be sent to County Executive David Crowley for his signature.
"My administration worked with MCTS and the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors to deliver this investment in public transportation that reinforces our shared commitment to protecting essential services while balancing fiscal responsibility," said County Executive Crowley. "Thanks to our collaborative efforts, workers and families who rely on our bus system will still have access to this essential service. As we look forward, I will continue working to pursue new funding opportunities, collaborate with partners in the community, and seek out additional support from state and federal leaders to ensure people who rely on public transit in Milwaukee County can continue utilizing this important service in the years ahead."
Services plan
What we know:
Instead of eliminating six routes, the approved 2026 MCTS Service Plan addresses MCTS’ budget deficit through "targeted reductions in service frequency on select routes during non-peak hours—times when ridership is historically lower."
MCTS says this plan will also help maintain the Transit Plus Same Day Pilot at a reduced or limited version of the current structure, which will allow MCTS to continue serving every neighborhood currently getting service while responsibly managing ongoing financial challenges that are anticipated in 2027.
Budget process
What we know:
The service plan utilizes resources allocated during the 2026 budget process to help sustain transit and paratransit services.
To address a projected $14 million shortfall, the 2026 adopted budget dedicated $9 million in remaining federal American Rescue Plan Act funds dedicated to transit.
The budget also allocated an additional $4.7 million in funding that was approved by the county board to maximize service levels while minimizing disruptions to the community.
What they're saying:
"I want to thank County Executive David Crowley, Chairwoman Nicholson-Bovell, and the County Board for working together to keep our transit system strong and connected for the people who depend on it most," said MCTS President and CEO Steve Fuentes. "Protecting routes is about protecting access—to jobs, to education, to health care, and to opportunity. This decision gives us the time we need to continue engaging business and community leaders as we prepare for the 2027 budget, when we will again face significant financial pressures. We look forward to working collaboratively to ensure MCTS becomes the best version of itself."
The service changes outlined in the 2026 Service Plan will roll out in two phases, the Winter Service Plan and the Spring Service Plan.
Phase I starts January 11, 2026, and will maintain all existing routes. Phase II is scheduled for March 8, 2026.
Phase I: Winter Service Plan
What we know:
The Winter Service Plan continues current service levels on five routes previously targeted for segment elimination, provides peak service on six routes originally scheduled for full elimination, and reduces frequency on 16 routes as previously proposed.
Continues current service levels on five routes previously scheduled for segment elimination:
- Route 11: Hampton Avenue
- Route 22: Center Street
- Route 24: Forest Home – 16th
- Route 80: 6th Street
- Route 88: Brown Deer Road
Provides peak service on six routes originally scheduled for full elimination:
- Route 20: S. 20th Street
- Route 28: 108th Street
- Route 33: Vliet – 84th
- Route 34: Hopkins – Congress
- Route 55: Layton Avenue
- Route 58: Villard Avenue
Reduce frequency of service along 16 routes as previously proposed:
Routes with Reduced Weekday Service:
- Route 12: Teutonia Avenue
- Route 14: Humboldt – Wisconsin
- Route 31: State – Highland
- Route 51: Oklahoma Avenue
- Route 53: Lincoln Avenue
- Route 57: Walnut – Appleton
- Route 60: 60th Street
- Route 63: Silver Spring Drive
Routes with Reduced Saturday Service:
- Route 18: National – Greenfield
- Route 19: M.L. King – S. 13th
- Route 21: North Avenue
- Route 31: State – Highland
- Route 59: Drexel Avenue
- Route 74: S. 43rd Street
- GreenLine: Bayshore – Airport
- PurpleLine: 27th Street
- RedLine: Capitol Drive
Routes with Reduced Sunday Service:
- Route 31: State – Highland
- Route 59: Drexel Avenue
- Route 74: S. 43rd Street
Phase II: Spring Service Plan
What we know:
The second round of updates is scheduled for March 8, 2026, as MCTS continues to streamline service and ensure long-term sustainability.
With the seasonal service changes in the spring, MCTS will implement both segment and frequency reductions on these five routes as previously proposed:
- Route 11: Hampton Avenue
- Route 22: Center Street
- Route 24: Forest Home – 16th
- Route 80: 6th Street
- Route 88: Brown Deer Road
2026 fare changes
What's next:
Fixed route base fares will increase in the new year. The current fare is the same as it was in 2007. Starting Jan. 1, 2026, the price of a single ride will change from $2 to $2.75.
Riders who are eligible for reduced fare will see an increase from $1 to $1.25. Fare caps, which allow riders who use the WisGo card or Umo app to save the more they ride, will also change.
MCTS says these adjustments will support system operations and help maintain service across Milwaukee County.
Budget shortfall
What's next:
In 2027, MCTS projects a larger budget deficit than was seen in 2026 and will continue to work with key stakeholders to help build a transit system that "provides exceptional service in Milwaukee County and is financially sustainable."
For more info about the service changes and new fares, visit the MCTS website. Additional information about changes to the Transit Plus Same Day Pilot will be available in early 2026.
