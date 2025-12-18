MCTS 2026 service plan approved, will roll out in 2 phases

article

The Brief Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) will make reductions to certain routes during off-peak hours to address a $14 million budget deficit. The 2026 service plan utilizes $9 million in federal ARPA funds and $4.7 million in county funding to sustain transit and paratransit services through the year. Service changes will begin on January 11, 2026, with a second phase starting March 8.



Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) will roll out a two-phase service plan in 2026, in an effort to maximize transit and paratransit services and avoid route cuts in Milwaukee County.

The Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors approved the 2026 MCTS Service Plan on Thursday, Dec. 18, and it will be sent to County Executive David Crowley for his signature.

"My administration worked with MCTS and the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors to deliver this investment in public transportation that reinforces our shared commitment to protecting essential services while balancing fiscal responsibility," said County Executive Crowley. "Thanks to our collaborative efforts, workers and families who rely on our bus system will still have access to this essential service. As we look forward, I will continue working to pursue new funding opportunities, collaborate with partners in the community, and seek out additional support from state and federal leaders to ensure people who rely on public transit in Milwaukee County can continue utilizing this important service in the years ahead."

What we know:

Instead of eliminating six routes, the approved 2026 MCTS Service Plan addresses MCTS’ budget deficit through "targeted reductions in service frequency on select routes during non-peak hours—times when ridership is historically lower."

MCTS says this plan will also help maintain the Transit Plus Same Day Pilot at a reduced or limited version of the current structure, which will allow MCTS to continue serving every neighborhood currently getting service while responsibly managing ongoing financial challenges that are anticipated in 2027.

Budget process

What we know:

The service plan utilizes resources allocated during the 2026 budget process to help sustain transit and paratransit services.

To address a projected $14 million shortfall, the 2026 adopted budget dedicated $9 million in remaining federal American Rescue Plan Act funds dedicated to transit.

The budget also allocated an additional $4.7 million in funding that was approved by the county board to maximize service levels while minimizing disruptions to the community.

What they're saying:

"I want to thank County Executive David Crowley, Chairwoman Nicholson-Bovell, and the County Board for working together to keep our transit system strong and connected for the people who depend on it most," said MCTS President and CEO Steve Fuentes. "Protecting routes is about protecting access—to jobs, to education, to health care, and to opportunity. This decision gives us the time we need to continue engaging business and community leaders as we prepare for the 2027 budget, when we will again face significant financial pressures. We look forward to working collaboratively to ensure MCTS becomes the best version of itself."

The service changes outlined in the 2026 Service Plan will roll out in two phases, the Winter Service Plan and the Spring Service Plan.

Phase I starts January 11, 2026, and will maintain all existing routes. Phase II is scheduled for March 8, 2026.

Phase I: Winter Service Plan

What we know:

The Winter Service Plan continues current service levels on five routes previously targeted for segment elimination, provides peak service on six routes originally scheduled for full elimination, and reduces frequency on 16 routes as previously proposed.

Continues current service levels on five routes previously scheduled for segment elimination:

Route 11: Hampton Avenue

Route 22: Center Street

Route 24: Forest Home – 16th

Route 80: 6th Street

Route 88: Brown Deer Road

Provides peak service on six routes originally scheduled for full elimination:

Route 20: S. 20th Street

Route 28: 108th Street

Route 33: Vliet – 84th

Route 34: Hopkins – Congress

Route 55: Layton Avenue

Route 58: Villard Avenue

Reduce frequency of service along 16 routes as previously proposed:

Routes with Reduced Weekday Service:

Route 12: Teutonia Avenue

Route 14: Humboldt – Wisconsin

Route 31: State – Highland

Route 51: Oklahoma Avenue

Route 53: Lincoln Avenue

Route 57: Walnut – Appleton

Route 60: 60th Street

Route 63: Silver Spring Drive

Routes with Reduced Saturday Service:

Route 18: National – Greenfield

Route 19: M.L. King – S. 13th

Route 21: North Avenue

Route 31: State – Highland

Route 59: Drexel Avenue

Route 74: S. 43rd Street

GreenLine: Bayshore – Airport

PurpleLine: 27th Street

RedLine: Capitol Drive

Routes with Reduced Sunday Service:

Route 31: State – Highland

Route 59: Drexel Avenue

Route 74: S. 43rd Street

Phase II: Spring Service Plan

What we know:

The second round of updates is scheduled for March 8, 2026, as MCTS continues to streamline service and ensure long-term sustainability.

With the seasonal service changes in the spring, MCTS will implement both segment and frequency reductions on these five routes as previously proposed:

Route 11: Hampton Avenue

Route 22: Center Street

Route 24: Forest Home – 16th

Route 80: 6th Street

Route 88: Brown Deer Road

2026 fare changes

What's next:

Fixed route base fares will increase in the new year. The current fare is the same as it was in 2007. Starting Jan. 1, 2026, the price of a single ride will change from $2 to $2.75.

Riders who are eligible for reduced fare will see an increase from $1 to $1.25. Fare caps, which allow riders who use the WisGo card or Umo app to save the more they ride, will also change.

MCTS says these adjustments will support system operations and help maintain service across Milwaukee County.

Budget shortfall

What's next:

In 2027, MCTS projects a larger budget deficit than was seen in 2026 and will continue to work with key stakeholders to help build a transit system that "provides exceptional service in Milwaukee County and is financially sustainable."

For more info about the service changes and new fares, visit the MCTS website. Additional information about changes to the Transit Plus Same Day Pilot will be available in early 2026.