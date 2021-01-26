MCSO deputies respond to 15 traffic-related calls during winter storm

As winter weather made its way across southeastern Wisconsin on Monday evening, Jan. 25 into Tuesday morning, Jan. 26, the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office responded to more than a dozen vehicle-related incidents.

Eight crashes, five disabled vehicles, and two abandoned vehicles required a sheriff's deputy response between 10 p.m. Monday night and 6:00 a.m. Tuesday morning.

With slick roads, the sheriff's office reminds drivers to give themselves plenty of time to get to their destination safely, drive for road conditions, move over for first responders, turn on their headlights and wear their seat belts.

