McKinley Beach reopens after safety improvements; 1st time since 2020

McKinley Beach in Milwaukee reopens for the first time in four years on Wednesday, May 22.

Milwaukee County Parks closed the beach in 2020 after two people drowned.

Since that time, parks leaders conducted a research project. They learned rip currents created a deadly risk for swimmers. More importantly, erosion painted a deceiving picture.

McKinley Beach, Milwaukee

McKinley Beach was first built in the 1980s. It started as a sandbar about two-and-a-half inches deep. But over time, the sand eroded and created an unexpected dropoff of about four feet. Combined with rip currents, it turned deadly.

Milwaukee County Parks trucked in several tons of sand to even out the depth.

Now the space is safer for swimmers. But those who venture into the water should remain vigilant.