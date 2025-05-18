Mayville High School graduation; held in wake of tornadoes, storms

The Brief The cleanup from severe weather in Dodge County is ongoing, but it didn't stop people from celebrating a milestone. Seniors at Mayville High School graduated on Sunday, May 18.



Cleanup is well underway in Dodge County after severe weather, including tornadoes, tore through several communities.

Cleanup from tornadoes

What we know:

Four confirmed tornadoes touched down Thursday evening, May 15. Juneau and Mayville were hit hardest.

Damage in Mayville after storms on May 15, 2025

While the storms changed life overnight for a lot of people, Mayville did not let it get in the way of Sunday's high school graduation.

Graduation Day

Local perspective:

The senior class at Mayville High School walked across the stage.

Mayville High School commencement

The ceremony was held at Ray Dunn Field.

FOX6 News spoke with the school's valedictorian, who said the storm brought out the best in everyone.

Mayville High School commencement

What they're saying:

"This past couple days has been tough, but our community has been strong. We've stood together. Everyone has helped each other, and it's really exciting to see all my neighbors coming together. Some of them I haven't seen in quite a while. So it was nice just to see everyone and help out," said Isabelle Neumeyer.

Mayville High School commencement

While the seniors graduated, not everyone is so lucky. School officials said classes will resume on Monday, May 19.