Mayor Johnson to sign Vision Zero Resolution, promoting traffic safety

The City of Milwaukee hopes to eliminate all traffic deaths within the next 15 years. Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson on Thursday, June 23 will sign a resolution to make Milwaukee a Vision Zero community.

Vision Zero is a strategy to eliminate all traffic fatalities and severe injuries, while increasing safe, healthy, equitable mobility for all.

The Common Council voted unanimously to become a so-called "Vision Zero" community. It's the latest step in the city's fight against reckless driving.

The Vision Zero concept started in Sweden in the 1990s and has more recently gained a foothold in 35 American cities – including Madison, Chicago, and Minneapolis.

Each year, representatives of Vision Zero cities attend an annual conference and share best practices aimed at making streets safer for drivers, pedestrians, and cyclist.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Milwaukee Mayor Johnson will be joined by Alderman Michael Murphy, Police Chief Jeffrey Norman and Caressa Givens of the Wisconsin Bike Federation. The event starts at 11:30 a.m.