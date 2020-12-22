Mayor Barrett urges public to use free COVID-19 testing sites

Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett held a news conference Tuesday, Dec. 22 to discuss COVID-19 testing trends and to highlight the importance of testing to combat COVID-19 spread.

According to the City of Milwaukee Health Department, over the past month, the number of people coming to community testing sites is down significantly, while, at the same time, the rate of positive tests remains relatively high. That means the virus remains present in our community.

The health department says testing is an important tool in the effort to limit the spread of COVID-19. Individuals who test positive know they need to isolate. Also, those testing positive know they need to inform their close contacts of possible exposure.

Testing at the community sites is free to the public. While testing is available to everyone, it is encouraged for people who have COVID-19 symptoms or who have been in close contact with another person who has tested positive.

Testing is available daily except for Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.