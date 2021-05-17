Recycling program improvements in Milwaukee, every other week collection

Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett and the City of Milwaukee Department of Public Works will roll out recycling program improvements.

The improvements include the City transitioning to every other week, spring through fall, a citywide recycling collection schedule while providing more than 18,000 recycling carts to residents currently under 18-gallon bin service.

"Beginning June 1, that's the day the city is transitioning to every other week, spring through fall, citywide recycling schedule for all one to four-unit households," said Mayor Tom Barrett. "There are environmental reasons, there are civic reasons and there are economic reasons for us to make this change."

