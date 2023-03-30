Mayfair Mall shooting prison sentence; 18-year-old gets 15 years

An 18-year-old was sentenced Thursday, March 30 to 15 years in prison for the 2020 shooting at Mayfair Mall.

Xavier Sevilla, who was 15 years old at the time of the shooting, pleaded guilty in January to five counts of first-degree reckless injury with a dangerous weapon. Five other criminal counts were dismissed as part of a plea deal.

The judge granted Sevilla credit for three years' time served. He was also sentenced to five years of extended supervision.

Prosecutors said Sevilla punched someone while on an escalator at Mayfair Mall. When that person's friends rushed him, Sevilla allegedly pulled a gun from his waistband and started shooting.

"What I did was violent, what I did was unnecessary, what I did was wrong," Sevilla said in court Thursday. "I understand my actions has done irreversible harm to the community."

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Footage from 2020 shooting at Mayfair Mall

Judge David Feiss took into account Sevilla's age at the time of the shooting, but brought up something he was very unhappy with.

"You didn't go to Mayfair mall there to shoot eight people," Feiss said. "You went to the mall with a 17-shot firearm, a weapon that is only capable of causing mass murder and destruction, that was your intentinal act.

The November 2020 shooting in Wauwatosa sent eight people to the hospital. All eight survived.

"I know you didn't go there thinking that you were going to use it, but as you very well know, a 15-year-old child – and you were a child at that time – should never have come in contact with something like that."

"I'm close to finishing my high school education and getting my GED, so I will be a smarter and more noble person," said Sevilla.

Sevilla will be 30 years old when he is released from prison.