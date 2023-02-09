Mayfair Mall shooting: New video shows shoppers run for cover

New video shows the moments Wauwatosa police found the gun used in the 2020 Mayfair Mall shooting.

Police said 17 shots were fired – all from the same gun. It sent people running for their lives when he opened fire outside the lower level of Macy's.

Xavier Sevilla, the alleged gunman, was 15 years old at the time. He was caught trying to leave town the day after the shooting – the gun in a bag in the getaway car's trunk.

Police spoke to one of Sevilla's family members, who said the teen was the victim of a shooting earlier that year.

"In the past he's had troubles, you know? He recently got shot this year. You know in the back and stuff like that," the family member said.

The family member said she was unaware of what Sevilla had done.

Eight people ended up in the hospital, but all of them survived.

Sevilla, who is now 17 years old, reached a plea deal with prosecutors last month – pleading guilty to multiple counts of first-degree reckless injury with a dangerous weapon. He is scheduled to be sentenced in March.