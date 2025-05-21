Security dog bites woman at Mayfair Mall, K-9 returning to service

article

The Brief The security dog that bit a woman at Mayfair Mall will return to service. Police said there was a fight and mall security intervened. A lawsuit claims the K-9 handler was not property trained or supervised.



The security dog that bit a woman at Mayfair Mall earlier this year will return to service with its handler, a spokesperson for the mall said Wednesday.

The backstory:

On March 28, a security K-9 bit Amirah Walls during an altercation at the Wauwatosa mall. Police said there was a fight and mall security intervened. Cellphone video showed the dog clamped onto Walls' leg for at least a minute.

Dig deeper:

Walls hired an attorney, B'Ivory LaMarr, who said Walls is dealing with complications and potential nerve damage as a result of the K-9 bite. The family is asking for compensation for medical expenses, punitive damages and economic damages – like lost wages.

The lawsuit claims the K-9 handler was not property trained or supervised. Police reports said the K-9's handler has since been fired, and the dog was moved out of state.

The lawsuit also alleges the security company did not call 911 or give Walls medical care.

A Wauwatosa police report said the handler told investigators he dropped the K-9's leash when one of the people fighting tried to kick him. When he fell, he told police Walls tried to kick him – so the K-9 bit her ankle. LaMarr said that's not true.

K-9 returns

What they're saying:

In a statement, the mall said it has "been working closely" with security vendor Andy Frain Services to ensure K-9 Blue could return to service. The statement said the K-9 was quarantined at an Indiana training facility after the March incident and has met all requirements to return to service at the mall.

LaMarr said in a statement responding to the security dog's return called the decision "irresponsible and insulting."

Full statements

Mayfair Mall:

"We’ve been working closely with our security vendor, Andy Frain Services and our partners at the Wauwatosa Police Department to ensure that Blue, our K9 German Shepherd is able to return to service. Our canine program has been a vital part of our comprehensive security program that is an effective deterrent to crime and creating a safe environment for our shopping center community.

"Following the unfortunate, isolated incident, Blue was immediately quarantined for two weeks at his training facility, Vohne Liche Kennels in Indiana. He has completed and passed all veterinarian requirements, both by the state of Wisconsin and the Kennel. It has been unanimously concluded that Blue and his handler are prepared to serve at Mayfair Mall. We are grateful to the authorities for their expertise, professionalism and leadership over the last two months."

Attorney B'Ivory LaMarr:

"The decision to reinstate the same K-9 and handler responsible for attacking a teenage girl at Mayfair Mall is both irresponsible and insulting to the community. Rather than treating this incident with the seriousness it deserves, the mall failed to inform local authorities of the bite at the time of the incident, quickly opted to ship the dog out of state under the guise of an undisclosed "test," and declared the dog safe — all without transparency or independent oversight. This is not a solution. Instead, we believe it’s a public safety hazard wrapped in a PR stunt. My client is still healing, and yet the mall has made it clear that its image matters more than accountability.

"The management of the mall, the company and the handler are the primary defendants in the case. The plaintiff has reserved her right to reinstate the mall as a defendant after further investigation."