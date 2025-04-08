Security dog bites woman at Mayfair Mall, woman files lawsuit

The Brief A woman is suing Mayfair Mall and its security vendor after a K-9 bit her last month. The lawsuit claims the K-9 handler was not property trained or supervised. FOX6 reached out to the K-9 handler and security company but did not hear back.



A woman is suing Mayfair Mall and its security vendor, Andy Frain Services, after a K-9 bit her last month.

Mayfair Mall fight

The backstory:

On March 28, a security K-9 bit 19-year-old Amirah Walls during an altercation at the mall. Police said there was a fight and mall security intervened.

Cellphone video showed the dog clamped onto Walls' leg for at least a minute. She hired an attorney, B'Ivory LaMarr, who said Walls is dealing with complications and potential nerve damage as a result of the K-9 bite.

Amirah Walls (photo provided by WCP Communications)

Lawsuit filed

What they're saying:

The lawsuit claims the K-9 handler was not property trained or supervised. Police reports said the K-9's handler has since been fired, and the dog was moved out of state.

"This is a triggering situation, but it is necessary for us to bring to attention the acts and the omissions of this matter, and we think justice cannot wait," said Attorney B'Ivory LaMarr.

"The dog was supposed to be quarantined for 10 days. That did not happen. It was supposed to be observed by a vet. That did not happen."

The lawsuit also alleges the security company did not call 911 or give Walls medical care.

A Wauwatosa police report said the handler told investigators he dropped the K-9's leash when one of the people fighting tried to kick him. When he fell, he told police Walls tried to kick him – so the K-9 bit her ankle. LaMarr said that's not true.

"Regardless as to why the initial latching took place, the fact that it was a failure to release its hold is a larger part of our lawsuit," he said.

"To think that the handler would be able to get the dog off you but was not able to, it was very upsetting to me," said Santana Walls, Amirah's mother.

Mayfair Mall

LaMarr said Walls is dealing with complications and potential nerve damage as a result of the K-9 bite. The family is asking for compensation for medical expenses, punitive damages and economic damages – like lost wages. Santana Walls said, big picture, they want lasting change.

"I would like to see better security in our malls," she said.

Mayfair Mall referred all questions to Andy Frain Services. FOX6 News reached out to the K-9 handler and the security company multiple times but did not hear back.