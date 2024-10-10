Mayfair Mall fight; one person gets self-inflicted stab wound

article

One person stabbed themselves in the leg at Mayfair Mall amid a fight on Thursday, Oct. 10.

The Wauwatosa Police Department said it happened just before 7:30 p.m. in the vestibule on the north side of Macy’s.

It was determined that two people who know each other got into a physical altercation. One of the people had a knife, and during the altercation, suffered a self-inflicted stab wound to the leg.

The knife was recovered at the scene. The person was taken to the hospital for treatment and is in stable condition.

This is an ongoing investigation.