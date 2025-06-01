Maxwell Anderson trial, Sade Robinson killed; recap of week 1

The Brief Opening statements in the trial of Maxwell Anderson began on Wednesday. Anderson is accused of killing and dismembering 19-year-old Sade Robinson. New surveillance video, body camera video and witness testimony were all presented during the first week.



He is accused of killing and dismembering Sade Robinson after a first date in April 2024.

What we know:

The 34-year-old appeared in court with a new look for his murder trial. He was clean-cut and freshly shaven, very different from his mugshot.

Maxwell Anderson

On day one, a jury of 12 women and three men were selected inside Judge Laura Crivello's courtroom.

"Jury service is, I believe, your highest form of civic responsibility that you will have as citizens of Wisconsin or as citizens of the United States of America," Crivello said.

Prosecutors say Anderson killed and mutilated Robinson following a first date on April 1, 2024.

Lead prosecutor Ian Vance-Curzan laid out his case in opening statements.

Anderson's defense attorney, Anthony Cotton, revealed that someone else was inside Anderson’s home when the two returned the night of their date.

Sade Robinson

"What Pete Worbington will tell you is he was home. He was there that night, there was no struggle. There was no fight. There was no horrific event argument between Max and Sade," Cotton said. "This is a downstairs tenant who can hear even the TV playing. He doesn’t hear a thing."

Building their case, the prosecution's first witness was Osyrus Terrell, who first made the discovery of one of Robinson's body parts the day after her date at Warnimont Park.

"We were walking down there and there was a severed leg," Terrell said.

Body camera video took the jury to the scene.

Surveillance video of Warnimont Park shows an unidentified silhouette on the bluff. More videos appear to show Robinson's car driving in the area the night she vanished.

Maxwell Anderson

Detectives retraced her steps. One video shows her leaving her apartment in the Brewer’s Hill area. She then goes to work at Pizza Shuttle before going out with Anderson.

It wasn’t until the next day, when she didn’t show up for work, that a manager went to the police.

"When I messaged her, I said please just text me and to let me know you're okay," manager Angela Jung said. "Because she doesn't have to come to work. She doesn't have to answer her phone. But I just wanted her to let me know she's okay, and I knew she would If she could. And when she didn't, I got very scared."

Dig deeper:

Robinson's car was found torched near 30th and Lisbon.

Prosecutors say videos show Anderson walking away wearing a backpack. Before that he allegedly appears on surveillance footage driving Robinson's car in the area.

Pizza Shuttle

"A witness statement reported that they had seen an individual walking away from the 2020 Honda Civic after throwing what the witness claimed appeared to be a lit lighter into the driver window," ATF agent Ricky Hankins said.

Robinson's clothes matching the description of what she wore on the date were found in the trunk.

As more evidence places Anderson in the area where the fire was lit and her remains were discovered before heading home.

Sade Robinson

Prosecutors zeroed in on Anderson as emotions run high into week two of the trial.

The end of Friday's testimony focused on Robinson's torso and arm, which were found in South Milwaukee more than two weeks after she was reported missing.

What's next:

The state will resume its case on Monday, June 2, at 8:45 a.m. The state will continue to make its case.