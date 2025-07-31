Maxwell Anderson sentencing Friday, Aug. 1; faces life in prison

The Brief On Friday, Aug. 1, 34-year-old Maxwell Anderson is set to be sentenced. Anderson faces life in prison. Robinson’s family is asking Milwaukee to paint the city pink – her favorite color – in her honor.



Justice could finally be served in a case that has rattled Milwaukee for over a year.

What we know:

On Friday, Aug. 1, 34-year-old Maxwell Anderson is set to be sentenced.

Maxwell Anderson (May 29, 2025)

Back in June, he was convicted of killing and dismembering 19-year-old Sade Robinson. The verdict found Anderson guilty of first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse, hiding a corpse and arson.

Prosecutors said Robinson went on a first date with Anderson to Twisted Fisherman and Duke's on Water before returning to his home. The following day, Robinson's car was found torched, and her severed leg washed ashore in Warnimont Park.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Her remains were discovered scattered throughout Milwaukee County, reaching as far as Waukegan, Ill.

Related article

Ahead of the sentencing, Robinson’s cousin, Keke, is bracing to see Anderson one last time as the search for her head continues.

"Since her passing, I been living in a constant state of grief and trauma, knowing what happened to her is unbearable," Keke said. "The only thing I want to know from him is where is the rest of her. That's it, that's the only thing I want to hear from him."

Sade Robinson

Investigators used surveillance cameras and cellphone records to link Anderson to the murder.

Speaking as her voice, Robinson’s mother, Sheena Scarbrough, recently addressed the sentencing.

"My angel was brutally murdered, dismembered and disrespectfully spread across Milwaukee in the worst possible way you can imagine," she said. "We will be going into sentencing [...] Aug. 1, so sentence this demon and return them back to hell."

Robinson’s family is asking Milwaukee to paint the city pink – her favorite color – in her honor.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"This is the day we been waiting on. She got it. Justice," Keke said. "It's not really justice, but it's justice."

Mural of Sade Robinson

Anderson faces life in prison, and Robinson's family said they will be watching closely on Friday morning to see if he shows any remorse.

Robinson's estate is suing Anderson and his family in civil court for wrongful death. They also attempted to sue Twisted Fisherman and Duke's on Water, the locations where Robinson and Anderson went on a date. However, that case was dismissed earlier this month.