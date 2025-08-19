Maxwell Anderson case; judge dismisses father from wrongful death lawsuit

The Brief A judge dismissed Steven Anderson without prejudice in the wrongful death suit tied to his son, convicted killer Maxwell Anderson. The case against Steven Anderson could be re-filed as the family seeks accountability. The next civil hearing is set for Sept. 17, as Maxwell Anderson attempts to represent himself.



An update has been made in the civil case tied to convicted killer Maxwell Anderson.

The backstory:

Anderson was sentenced to life in prison earlier this month for the death and dismemberment of 19-year-old Sade Robinson.

But the legal battle continues in civil court.

What we know:

On Tuesday, a Milwaukee County judge dismissed Anderson’s father, Steven Anderson, without prejudice from the ongoing wrongful death suit.

"I do find there were things here that should have been done, that weren’t, but on balance [...] I don’t think that warrants a dismissal with prejudice," said Judge Glenn Yamahiro.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

While Maxwell Anderson’s name remains on the lawsuit, the ruling means the case against his father can be re-filed.

"We were filing a motion to dismiss so we could gather more evidence and then, with hopes we could possibly bring the case back later on against Steven Anderson," said Verona Swanigan, attorney for Robinson’s family.

The lawsuit was filed last year, two months after Robinson was killed. Prosecutors said Anderson dismembered her body and burned her car to hide evidence.

He was sentenced on Aug. 1.

What they're saying:

Swanigan represents Robinson’s mother.

"There is no such thing as justice in this case," Swanigan said. "The only real justice will be if her daughter walked in her room and hugged her."

She said the family wants both Anderson and his father held responsible.

"What we are seeking right now is for her to maintain rights and privileges to her daughter and if there is any financial compensation she is entitled to, that she will receive it," Swanigan said.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Meanwhile, Steven Anderson’s attorney said he will continue representing him, but Maxwell Anderson now wants to represent himself.

"I will be filing a motion to withdraw as counsel for Maxwell Anderson, but I will continue to represent Steven Anderson," said attorney Brian Fahl.

The next hearing in the civil suit is scheduled for Sept. 17.