MATC students, Milwaukee mayor encourage scholarship applications

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson was at the Milwaukee Area Technical College Education Center in Walker's Square today to encourage students to apply for a full-ride scholarship.

Mayor Johnson was joined by MATC President Vicki Martin and student scholarship recipients.

They all encouraged new and current students to apply for the ‘Ellen & Joe Checota MATC Scholarship,’ which is designed for students looking to earn a short-term career certificate or diploma from MATC.

It is the college's first-ever full-ride scholarship program. The scholarship covers tuition, course fees, books and required supplies and equipment, child care, food, transportation and more.

Ellen and Joe Checota, two long-time Milwaukee residents, have committed a charitable gift, up to $5 million, to the MATC Foundation to initially fund the scholarship. The Checotas are matching gifts $2 to $1 for any donation or pledge (two years or less) to this scholarship aimed at accelerating the talent pipeline.

This is the largest scholarship investment in the college’s history.

For more information on the scholarship and how to apply, click here.