MATC sexual assault at downtown Milwaukee campus; students alerted

Students at MATC's downtown Milwaukee campus are anxious after a reported sexual assault. Officials say the assault took place in a restroom at the campus student center. Officials insist, "The safety of students and employees is our highest priority."



Students at MATC's downtown campus say they are shaken up by a reported sexual assault.

"Honestly makes me feel really angry," said Aniyah Johnson, student.

"I didn't know stuff like this happened here," said Nigel Harvey, student.

MATC sent out a notification about a sexual assault in a restroom on the second floor of the downtown Milwaukee campus student center.

"Yes, really shocked! I've never been in a building where anything like that has happened before, so that's crazy," Juan Lazcano, student.

Milwaukee police say the victim was taken to a hospital.

"Who ever did that should be ashamed of themselves," said Don Jones, student.

FOX6 News reached out to MATC – and officials tell FOX6 News that a person of interest has been identified and is cooperating with police. Both the victim and person of interest are believed to be students at the campus.

MATC officials said, "The safety of students and employees is our highest priority."

But students say more can be done.

"It's in the public, anybody can come in. We should have more security on campus," Harvey said.

While the school has released a list of resources, students are staying alert.

"Take a different route to school. Take a different route to class even in the building. Avoid the lonely stairwells," Johnson said. "I've seen anybody could walk in the building during the day and that's been a concern."

