MATC scholarship donation largest in college’s history

Milwaukee Area Technical College has received the biggest scholarship gift in school history, but the money doesn't stop there. MATC said it will offer full-ride scholarships for students.

"Life has been good to us from a financial standpoint, and this is a step we’re taking to share some of our good fortune," said donor Joe Checota.

Checota and his wife think MATC is the perfect place to donate $5 million.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"There are many productive jobs in our society that don’t require a four-year college degree," Checota said.

The Ellen and Joe Checota MATC Scholarship Program will also focus on helping support students in multiple areas.

Milwaukee Area Technical College (MATC)

"It’s going to cover their tuition, their fees, their books, any other equipment that they might need or tools for their particular program," MATC President Vicki Martin said.

The scholarship will also cover child care, food and certain on-campus housing. MATC has work to do, though; the $5 million gift is based on what's called a two-for-one match.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

"For every $500,000 that we raise, they will match a million dollars to that for a total of $7.5 million," said Martin.

The other goal of the scholarship program is to give area businesses reliable and qualified workers from MATC.

When the program is fully funded, it will be the largest charitable gift in MATC's 110-year history.

MATC said there are eligibility requirements for the scholarship. For Fall 2022, students have to be registered for at least nine credits no later than Wednesday, Aug. 31 and complete the 2022-2023 FAFSA by Wednesday, Aug. 31. More information is available on MATC's website.