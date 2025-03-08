MATC launches esports program for students, starts in spring 2025

article

The Brief Milwaukee Area Technical College (MATC) will soon have some esports teams. The school will field students for teams competing in Rocket League, Valorant, Super Smash Bros. and Overwatch 2. The soft launch will begin in spring 2025.



Milwaukee Area Technical College (MATC) launched an esports program to compete against other state schools in the Wisconsin Esports Conference (WEC).

Esports games

What we know:

Esports, short for electronic sports, refers to competitive video gaming where players and teams compete in leagues across various game titles.

It includes a wide variety of genres, with some of the most popular being Rocket League, Valorant, Super Smash Bros. and Overwatch 2.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Launching the program

What's next:

According to a press release, MATC will soft-launch the varsity esports program in spring 2025, starting with tryouts to form teams for a shortened competitive season.

The program aims to field teams in each of the four game titles mentioned above, with the flexibility to expand based on student interest.

This initial phase is meant to establish a strong foundation, allowing students to engage in competitive play while shaping the program’s future direction.

Related article

What they're saying:

"In the fall, the MATC program may compete under the aegis of the National Junior College Athletic Association, which supervises all of the Stormers’ other sports, in addition to the WEC," said MATC Assistant Athletic Director Travis Mrozek.

"We believe this is a great opportunity for students who may or may not have considered college athletics to have the collegiate athletics experience," said MATC Athletic Director Randy Casey. "Gaming crosses all demographics and allows students to participate in a team while they pursue their future careers."

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

The press release goes on to say that many colleges and universities have programs to develop gaming skills and offer scholarships to skilled players.

"Gaming has broad appeal to students and the community," said MATC Director of Student Life Erich Zeimantz. "Offering a two-year college option to compete at the college level opens new pathways for students."