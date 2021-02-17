MATC evacuates 5 downtown buildings due to gas leak

article

A gas leak prompted the evacuation of several buildings on MATC's downtown campus Wednesday morning, Feb. 17.

According to the college, the leak occurred in the campus' C building around 10:50 a.m. and, as a safety precaution, the M, S, A, and Foundation Hall buildings were evacuated, too.

We Energies was on campus at the time investigating a previous water main break and responded to the gas leak immediately.

The cause of the leak was determined around 12:30 p.m. to be related to the water main break in question. We Energies deemed it safe to re-enter all buildings at that time.

The college asked people parked in the structure on 8th and State to exit onto 9th Street to avoid work.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.