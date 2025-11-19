Fired MATC employees file discrimination complaints, college responds

The Brief A group of people fired from MATC's now-defunct DEI/Multicultural Services Department have filed state discrimination complaints. MATC said it continues to "work carefully to balance and incorporate directives coming from the U.S. Department of Education." The college said two of the four terminated employees are currently working in ongoing or new capacities.



A group of people fired from Milwaukee Area Technical College's now-defunct DEI/Multicultural Services Department have filed state discrimination complaints.

What they're saying:

A civil rights attorney will represent the four fired employees. Community leaders gathered outside the downtown campus, near Lovell and State, to announce the filings on Wednesday.

Those who spoke said MATC's lack of commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion will leave students and staff without adequate services and support. Pam Fendt, president of the Milwaukee Area Labor Council, said one of the fired employees had been highly praised for her job performance just months prior.

"MATC administration did not reach out to the union or inform the board ahead of time, and that indicates this was a unilateral decision," she said. "This undermines public trust."

The other side:

MATC provided a written statement in response to Wednesday's announcement. It said all four terminated employees were offered support, and two of the four are currently working at the college in ongoing or new capacities.

The statement added, in part: "Like other universities and colleges across the country, we continue to work carefully to balance and incorporate directives coming from the U.S. Department of Education…

"Despite making difficult staffing decisions, we can proudly say that service to students has not been reduced and we remain committed to meeting students' needs and making sure they have a positive experience at MATC."