Wisconsin election fraud case; Fond du Lac man sentenced
FOND DU LAC, Wis. - Martin Kehl, 67, entered a no contest plea to felony election fraud – voting by a disqualified person on Monday, March 24. A Fond du Lac County judge then sentenced Kehl to seven days in jail and ordered to pay a $1,500 fine.
Election fraud case
The backstory:
Kehl’s conviction stems from registering to vote on election day, November 8, 2022, and then voting in that election.
Kehl was actively serving a Felony OWI Probation sentence during the November 8, 2022, election, making him ineligible to vote.
What they're saying:
Judge Lavey stated that "The charge is serious and goes against the core of what our country is based on." Judge Lavey took also took into consideration a recent stroke the defendant had that requires treatment needs.
District Attorney Toney stated, "Wisconsin law provides safeguards to deter those serving a felony sentence from voting in elections and provides a process for accountability if that law is violated. I hope this sentence serves as a deterrent to those serving a felony sentence, including probation, by showing there are consequences if they violate the integrity of electoral process."
This case was investigated by the Wisconsin Elections Commission and the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office and prosecuted by District Attorney Eric Toney.
