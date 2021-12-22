Expand / Collapse search

Marshals seek Marvin Green, wanted for attempted homicide

By
Published 
Wisconsin's Most Wanted
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - U.S. Marshals say a man wanted for attempted homicide is hiding out in Milwaukee, and a distinct tattoo on his neck will help identify him.

The public, however, is discouraged from approaching the fugitive – Marvin Green. He is considered armed and dangerous, and there is a warrant out for his arrest. 

"Marvin has various different alias and nicknames including ‘Little Money’ or ‘Money,’" the U.S. marshal on the case explained.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"Marvin was in a tavern in the city of Milwaukee," the U.S. marshal said. The U.S. Marshal Service told FOX6 News that in June 2021, Green shot two people during an incident at a nightclub near 31st and Villard. 

"Marvin’s actions could have killed somebody," said the U.S. marshal.  

Marvin Green

Marvin Green

Prosecutors said a fight broke out and the 31-year-old opened fire. They said police were able to use nightclub footage to identify him. 

Green is charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree reckless injury, and possession of a firearm by a felon. However, he is nowhere to be found. Authorities said Green does have ties to Wauwatosa and Milwaukee's northwest side.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Green is described as being 5 feet, 5 inches tall and 195 pounds. He has a large tattoo on his neck that will clearly identify him. 

"Marvin has multiple tattoos – the most distinguishable is a rather large ‘M’ on his neck," the U.S. marshal said.

Marvin Green

Marvin Green

U.S. Marshals discourage anyone from helping Green escape as they could face charges of their own for aiding a fugitive. 

"Marvin’s problems are his and his alone – and he needs to be responsible for his actions," the U.S. marshal said. 

Anyone with information that could lead to an arrest is asked to call the U.S. Marshals' tipline: 414-297-3707. You will remain anonymous.

Police: West Allis murder-suicide suspect was recently arrested
article

Police: West Allis murder-suicide suspect was recently arrested

West Allis police said the man suspected of shooting and killing a woman in a murder-suicide was arrested on domestic violence charges just days ago.

FBI: Human trafficking suspect sought, $5K reward offered for capture
article

FBI: Human trafficking suspect sought, $5K reward offered for capture

The FBI announced a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of 38-year-old Adrian Edwards.

Germantown police chase Walmart theft suspect, arrested at Menards
article

Germantown police chase Walmart theft suspect, arrested at Menards

Germantown police arrested a suspect, wanted for stealing from Walmart, after a police chase down Appleton avenue and into a Menards.