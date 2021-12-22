Marshals seek Marvin Green, wanted for attempted homicide

U.S. Marshals say a man wanted for attempted homicide is hiding out in Milwaukee, and a distinct tattoo on his neck will help identify him.

The public, however, is discouraged from approaching the fugitive – Marvin Green. He is considered armed and dangerous, and there is a warrant out for his arrest.

"Marvin has various different alias and nicknames including ‘Little Money’ or ‘Money,’" the U.S. marshal on the case explained.

"Marvin was in a tavern in the city of Milwaukee," the U.S. marshal said. The U.S. Marshal Service told FOX6 News that in June 2021, Green shot two people during an incident at a nightclub near 31st and Villard.

"Marvin’s actions could have killed somebody," said the U.S. marshal.

Marvin Green

Prosecutors said a fight broke out and the 31-year-old opened fire. They said police were able to use nightclub footage to identify him.

Green is charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree reckless injury, and possession of a firearm by a felon. However, he is nowhere to be found. Authorities said Green does have ties to Wauwatosa and Milwaukee's northwest side.

Green is described as being 5 feet, 5 inches tall and 195 pounds. He has a large tattoo on his neck that will clearly identify him.

"Marvin has multiple tattoos – the most distinguishable is a rather large ‘M’ on his neck," the U.S. marshal said.

Marvin Green

U.S. Marshals discourage anyone from helping Green escape as they could face charges of their own for aiding a fugitive.

"Marvin’s problems are his and his alone – and he needs to be responsible for his actions," the U.S. marshal said.

Anyone with information that could lead to an arrest is asked to call the U.S. Marshals' tipline: 414-297-3707. You will remain anonymous.