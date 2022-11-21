Marquette Career Closet making sure students 'dress for success'

Marquette Career Closet is trying to change how low-income college students build their professional wardrobes.

The goal is to build a professional wardrobe that says, ‘Dress for success,’ but that is often a challenge for first-generation and low-income college students.

Men's and women's professional clothing of various sizes and styles was collected by volunteers for Marquette Career Closet.

Mayra Alaniz

"Our goal is to get these clothes in the hands of first-generation students who might need them and can really use them to get excited about their internships, get their foot in the door into careers and have another item that will give them a little more confidence," said Mayra Alaniz, the founder of Marquette Career Closet.

Graduate student Alaniz founded Marquette Career Closet this year to avoid obstacles she faced as an undergrad.

"I also had that worry when I landed my internship in college of how am I going to get clothes for my internship," said Alaniz.

Marquette Career Closet was designed to remove one less stress in your daily life.

"My hope is they will come to the closet, and they can pick out a blazer, try it on, and that will give them a little more confidence," said Alaniz.

A free pop-up event will take place this spring for students to take home clothes, thanks to volunteers such as Julie Bonner.

Julie Bonner

"I hope that everybody, as they're going through their internships and getting ready for that step after college. That they feel comfortable in what they're wearing," said Bonner.

"They can show up with their skill sets and their talent and rock the interview and rock the internship and land a job," said Alaniz.

If you have new or gently used professional clothes, you can donate them to the 707 hub on Marquette's campus.