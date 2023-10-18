Marquette University threat; accused said, 'gonna blow this place up'

A 21-year-old Milwaukee man is accused of making threats of violence at a Marquette University volleyball game on Friday, Oct. 6. The accused, Muhammad Sanneh, now faces a misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct.

Muhammad Sanneh

According to the criminal complaint, a police officer reported Sanneh approached him at the Marquette University Al McGuire Center on Oct. 6 wearing a kaftan, which was a white and black robe, traditionally worn by people of the Muslim faith. The defendant asked the officer whether he "liked" the kaftan. The officer responded that it "looked good." The complaint says that at that point, the defendant abruptly told the officer he was "gonna blow this place up."

The officer spoke with other Marquette students, who indicated the defendant was walking around with another student recording him wearing the traditional Kaftin outfit, saying he was going to blow the place up, and at one point yelled, "Allah Akbar!" The complaint says this made the students scared.

The complaint notes that these events occurred during the Marquette women's volleyball game -- where about 2,000 people were present.

The defendant was arrested on scene and later admitted to this conduct.

According to the complaint, Sanneh said he was a "Youtuber" and was trying to get a reaction out of people by wearing the traditional Muslim clothing and stating he was going to blow up the Al McGuire Center.

A Marquette University spokesperson issued the following statement:

"Students are expected to uphold the university standards of conduct and are subject to the student conduct process, which is confidential."

This is a developing story.