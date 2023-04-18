Marquette University student found dead in dorm

A Marquette University student was found dead Monday evening, April 17 in Cobeen Residence Hall.

The Marquette University Police Department responded to calls of a non-responsive student. Upon arrival, the student was confirmed as dead despite life-saving efforts by MUPD officers.

Marquette Universitys Cobeen Hall

There were no signs of trauma. Cause of death is unknown at this time. Per standard protocol, the Medical Examiner will conduct an exam.

