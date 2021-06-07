Marquette University: COVID vaccine required for students in 2021-22

article

Marquette University announced on Monday, June 7 that it is requiring all students (undergraduate, graduate, professional) who will be attending classes during the 2021-22 academic year be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Aug. 1, 2021.

A letter from Marquette University President Michael Lovell said, "This decision was made after consulting with health experts, and it has been endorsed by the university’s COVID-19 Response Team, the University Academic Senate Executive Committee, the Staff Senate and the Graduate Student Organization. University leadership also consulted with the Marquette University Student Government Executive Board before making this decision, and will be continuing to work alongside them as well as other student leaders to ensure that all students’ needs and interests are fully represented and supported."

The letter goes on to say, "Scientific evidence has shown that vaccines are safe and effective at reducing transmission of the virus. A vaccinated student population will allow us to provide you with a richer in-person experience, reduce testing and let you interact more freely across campus. You will need to provide proof of vaccination status as soon as possible by uploading your vaccination card to the MU Patient Portal. As is the case with our other required vaccines, students can request an exemption for medical or religious reasons or based on their personal conviction. Students who are granted an exemption will be required to undergo surveillance testing for COVID-19. We will provide additional information in future editions of Marquette Today, and you can find answers to questions on the Frequently Asked Questions page of our COVID-19 website. We will also be providing additional information directly to international students and students living abroad in the coming weeks."

