Marquette University implementing body-worn cams for police officers

All Marquette University Police Department (MUPD) officers will utilize body-worn cameras after the force completed a summer pilot program, officials said.

MUPD Chief Edith Hudson issued the following statement in a news release:

"This summer has been invaluable in developing policies and guidelines that are in line with industry standards and the mission of Marquette University. Body worn cameras help increase transparency between MUPD and the communities we serve as we strive to create the safest possible environment to learn, work and live."

MUPD received partial funding for body-worn cameras through the Body-Worn Cameras Grant Program launched by the Wisconsin Department of Justice in 2022 to support and defray costs for the purchase of body-worn cameras and digital storage and retrieval systems.

Body-worn cameras record officer interactions with members of the community, providing an additional tool in documenting calls to service and evidence during investigations. Beginning June 1, 8-10 MUPD officers and two MUPD sergeants were issued body cameras, giving MUPD at least one active body camera on duty at all times. The pilot provided MUPD the opportunity to address logistics and procedures ahead of full deployment this fall.

MUPD noted in its release that it has an extensive safety infrastructure throughout campus and in the near off-campus neighborhood. It includes more than 1,200 cameras and more than 450 Blue Light phones, a state-of-the-art command information center, and the Department of Campus Safety.