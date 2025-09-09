Marquette students killed in crash; search warrant says driver was drinking

The Brief A search warrant says the 41-year-old driver admitted to drinking alcohol before the crash that killed two Marquette lacrosse players. Investigators noted glassy eyes, slurred speech, loss of balance, and that she failed sobriety tests. Records show the woman has a previous OWI conviction in 2003.



An admission to drinking and driving is shedding light on the woman investigators say killed two Marquette University students.

Search warrant

What we know:

According to a search warrant, the driver who crashed into a car carrying six people Friday night at 27th and St. Paul admitted she had been drinking. The crash killed Marquette men’s lacrosse players Noah Snyder, 20, and Scott Michaud, 19.

Public records show a 41-year-old woman – who FOX6 is not naming at this point because she has not been formally charged – was arrested at the scene on possible charges of homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Dig deeper:

The warrant says she failed multiple parts of a sobriety test and admitted to drinking two Steel Reserve beers before the crash.

Investigators also reported the woman had glassy, bloodshot eyes, slurred speech and trouble keeping her balance.

The warrant further reveals the woman has a prior OWI conviction from 2003.

Support for the Marquette community

Local perspective:

Marquette University says support is available for students.

Counseling services and pastoral support are available on campus for all faculty, staff and students.

Counseling center staff is available 24/7, just call 414-288-7172.

The university says the Marquette Employee Assistance Program is available for all employees and members of their households. You may reach LifeMatters by calling 1-800-634-6433 or through their website. Use Password: MU1.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The Marquette Community is invited to share messages of love, remembrance, and support on the sidewalk in front of St. Joan of Arc Chapel.

Related article

Marquette University statement

What they're saying:

Marquette University President Kimo Ah Yun released an updated statement on Saturday:

"The two students were Noah Snyder and Scott Michaud, both student-athletes on the Marquette men’s lacrosse team. Both Noah and Scott were strong students, being named to the BIG EAST All-Academic Team in their first year at Marquette for maintaining a 3.0 grade point average."

"Noah was a student in the College of Business Administration. He was one of six children and hailed from Getzville, New York."

"Scott was a biomedical sciences major in the College of Health Sciences. He is survived by two brothers and was from Springboro, Ohio."

"Please keep Noah and Scott's parents, siblings and families, and the Marquette Athletics and college communities in your prayers. Noah and Scott’s lives were taken too soon and we share in the heartbreak of their teammates, coaches and those who knew them personally."