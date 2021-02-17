Marquette responds after 2 students used racist language on social media

article

Marquette University is responding after two students used racist language in a video posted to social media.

One of the individuals in the video was a student-athlete who has been removed from the team.

Marquette University issued the following statement:

Late on the evening of Feb. 15, Marquette University was notified that two current students used racist language in a video posted to social media. The Division of Student Affairs immediately initiated a student conduct investigation, the results of which will be confidential due to FERPA privacy law. One of the individuals in the video was a student-athlete who has been removed from the team.

As a Catholic, Jesuit institution, we are called to build a nurturing, inclusive community where all people feel safe, supported, welcomed and celebrated. Racism and discrimination have no place on our campus. To all of our students, and in particular to our students of color, who share in a vision for Marquette as an antiracist institution, we pledge to continue to work with you to overcome injustice.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Advertisement

Message to the campus community from the president and provost:

Dear Marquette community,

This week, two students engaged in racist behavior on social media — behavior that Marquette University will simply not tolerate. Their words are hurtful to our community and do not represent what we are called to be as a Catholic, Jesuit institution — a nurturing, inclusive community where all people feel safe, supported, welcomed and celebrated.

We want to make clear that Marquette University took immediate action. Yesterday morning, the Division of Student Affairs initiated a student conduct investigation of the actions by these two students. While federal privacy laws prohibit us from sharing the outcome of student conduct hearings, Marquette will ensure that the process will uphold our mission and values. One individual involved, a student-athlete, has been permanently removed from the team.

Racism and discrimination have no place on our campus. We stand with all our university leaders in our pledge to our students — all students, and especially our BIPOC students — to work with you to overcome injustice and ensure that our university remains anti-racist. We also stand with you to heal and in the work that lies ahead.