Marquette quarantines entire residence hall floor due to COVID-19

Marquette University has directed all residents of a residence hall floor to quarantine off-campus for two weeks due to a COVID-19 cluster.

The university said, in coordination with the Milwaukee Health Department, it will be transporting the third-floor residents of O'Donnell Hall to a near-campus location from March 5-20.

The action impacts all residents, including those who may have recently had a negative COVID-19 test. The cluster of increasing cases was identified through on-campus testing.

Residents of the hall's first and second floors will be required to get a COVID-19 test on Monday, March 8. Those who have tested positivity in the past 90 days are not being required to re-test or quarantine; such residents must provide proof of the positive result.

On its website, the university lists its steps to aid the quarantine effort.

