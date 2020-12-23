MU professor shares cookie recipes with students as stress reliever

The end of the year means stress and tests for students -- but one professor at Marquette University created a tradition to give students a way to take a break and enjoy something sweet.

Philosophy is more than just a class for Dr. Richard Taylor.

"I try to get them to take philosophy very seriously and try to get them to understand that it is important for their lives," said Dr. Richard Taylor.

Dr. Taylor and son

Dr. Taylor is coming up on his 39th year as a professor at Marquette University.

"When I came to Marquette, after about four years, I wanted to find a way to relieve some of the tension around the end of the semester and finals times, so I would make cookies for the students," said Dr. Taylor.

Then he had the idea to ask students to share their favorite cookie recipes.

"Much to my own surprise, we suddenly hit a hundred, and then we hit more and more. This year, I had one more so it is at 114. So it’s wild," said Dr. Taylor.

A baker his whole life, he knows sometimes you need a sweet treat.

"I work the students hard enough, let’s lighten up a little bit now and then," said Dr. Taylor.

The cookie recipe list grows every year, then is sent out to the entire class plus posted online.

"We are all looking for something to make our lives a little lighter, a little happier in this really terrible year of 2020," said Dr. Taylor.

An example of the Marquette philosophy "Cura Personalis."

"Personal care, seeing them not just a bunch of faces out there and when finals are done, everything's done," said Dr. Taylor.

The student's recipes will live on for many years to come.

"To relieve the tension have a sweet of some kind. You know, have a cup of tea, a cup of coffee, and enjoy a cookie," said Dr. Taylor.

