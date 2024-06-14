Michael Lovell funeral: Marquette provides information for Mass

article

Marquette University announced funeral arrangements for Michael Lovell will be held at the Church of the Gesu on Thursday, June 20.

Lovell, the university's president, died Sunday after a three-year battle with cancer. He was 57.

The celebration of life includes a public visitation from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Thursday. Mass will follow with eulogies starting at 1 p.m. Milwaukee Archbishop Jerome Listecki and Rev. Bryan Summers will lead the service.

Due to the church's limited capacity, Marquette said the Mass will be simulcast at the Al McGuire Center, where the Eucharist will also be provided. The service will also be streamed on the university's website.

After the funeral, there will be a public reception at 3 p.m. at Marquette University Alumni Memorial Union. The burial will be private.

Free parking will be available during the services at:

Wells Street Structure, located at 1240 W. Wells St.

Lot D surface parking, located at 1231 W. Wells St.

16th Street Structure, located at 749 N. 16th St.

Lovell was elected as Marquette University's 24th president in 2014 – becoming the first lay person to lead the school – after serving as the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee chancellor.

The university said resources are available for the campus community through Campus Ministry, the Faber Center, the Counseling Center and the Employee Assistance Program – which is available 24/7.