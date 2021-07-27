Marquette president COVID positive, had 'mild cold-like symptoms'

article

Marquette University President Michael Lovell tweeted on Tuesday evening, July 27 that he tested COVID positive.

Lovell noted he had been "experiencing mild cold-like symptoms." He took a COVID-19 test, and although he is fully vaccinated, "the results came back positive."

Lovell said in later tweets that he has "taken all appropriate measures to prevent spreading the virus to others, including filling out Marquette’s online self-disclosure form and cooperating with my local health department’s contact tracing." Lovell said while he no longer has symptoms, he will be working from home and self-isolating.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Lovell went on to say, "If you are experiencing symptoms, please get tested and stay home. If we all do our part, we can help keep our community healthy."