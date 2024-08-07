Marquette poll: Trump leads Harris among registered Wisconsin voters

article

Former President Donald Trump, the Republican presidential nominee, narrowly leads presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris among registered Wisconsin voters in the latest Marquette University Law School Poll, released Wednesday.

The poll found registered voters at 50% in favor of Trump and 49% in favor of Harris in a head-to-head matchup. Among likely voters, though, those results were flipped – Harris at 50%, Trump at 49%.

When including third-party candidates, Harris garnered the most support at 45%. Complete results among registered voters are as follows (with results among likely voters in parentheses):

Kamala Harris 45% (46%)

Donald Trump 43% (45%)

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. 8% (6%)

Chase Oliver, 1% (1%)

Jill Stein 1% (1%)

Randall Terry 0% (0%)

Cornell West 0% (0%)

The previous Marquette poll results were released in June prior to the debate between Trump and President Joe Biden, then the Democratic candidate. It had the two tied among registered Wisconsin voters and Biden with a 2% lead over Trump among likely voters.

Complete results and methodology will be available on the Marquette Law School Poll website.