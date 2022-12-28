Marquette police warn of 'possible armed, disorderly' man

Marquette University police sent out an alert Wednesday night, Dec. 28 regarding a "possible armed, disorderly" man near 18th and Wisconsin.

According to police, around 9 p.m., this person approached a female Marquette student as she was getting into her vehicle, threatening to harm her.

She honked her horn, and the person ran away.

The student wasn't harmed, police said.

Police described the person who ran away as a male, Black, wearing a dark winter cap, a dark, baggy jacket, dark pants and a dark shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact Marquette police at 414-288-6800.