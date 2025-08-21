Milwaukee police chase; 4 taken into custody, Marquette police squad hit

article

The Brief Milwaukee police were involved in a pursuit on Wednesday night, Aug. 20. The driver is being sought. The pursuit ended when the fleeing vehicle crashed into a Marquette Police Department vehicle. Four people were taken into custody.



What we know:

According to police, the pursuit began around 9:35 p.m. MPD said officers saw a car driving recklessly near Sherman and Capitol and tried to stop it, but the driver took off.

The pursuit ended when the suspect's vehicle crashed into an unoccupied Marquette Police Department vehicle near Emmber Lane and Canal Street.

Scene near Emmber and Canal, Milwaukee

The driver of the vehicle ran from the scene and has not been apprehended.

Four passengers, a 22-old man, a 20-year-old man and two 17-year-old females, were arrested. They were taken to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

The vehicle was determined to be stolen.

What's next:

MPD continues to seek the unknown driver.

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee police at 414-935-7272 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips.