Marquette police officers injured, man accused pleads not guilty

A Milwaukee man accused of injuring multiple police officers as they tried to arrest him in February pleaded not guilty this week.

Prosecutors said, after his initial arrest, 34-year-old Travis Jordan also tried to get away in the middle of the booking process. He was later released from custody altogether, and court records indicate he was arrested again in September – weeks after a warrant was issued.

According to a criminal complaint, Marquette University police officers were interviewing Jordan at the Wisconsin Probation and Parole Office – located near 6th and Wells – around 9:30 a.m. on Feb. 2. He tried to shove past them and run when they told him he was going to be arrested for obstructing an officer.

Prosecutors said multiple officers were "on the ground struggling to gain control" of Jordan, and one officer tased Jordan twice. As officers tried to handcuff Jordan, the complaint states he headbutted and kicked one officer, kicked and pulled at another, and hit a third officer in the face.

Travis Jordan

Officers brought Jordan to the MUPD booking room later that day after he was arrested for obstructing an armed robbery investigation. The complaint states he was granted a "smoke break" and ran off while handcuffed and shackled.

Prosecutors said Jordan ran through a parking garage. He was taken back into custody within minutes after a struggle that injured another officer.

In all, Jordan is charged with battery to a law enforcement officer (two counts), escape from custody, felony obstructing an officer and misdemeanor obstructing an officer. His cash bond was set at $2,500 on Sept. 4.