Marquette police: Attempted vehicle theft, assault near 17th and Kilbourn

The Marquette University Police Department is investigating an attempted theft of a vehicle and assault that happened Sunday, May 22 near 17th and Kilbourn. It happened around 1 p.m.

According to police, an individual not affiliated with Marquette attempted to intervene when he witnessed a suspect attempting to steal a vehicle and was struck by the suspect.

The suspect fled on foot. He was last seen near 26th Street and W. Michigan Street. The suspect is described as a male, black, around 19 or 20 years. He was shirtless.

The victim reported no serious injuries.

MUPD is assisting the Milwaukee Police Department with the investigation.