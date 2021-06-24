Marquette Nursing receives $2.2M grant for Project BEYOND-2

article

Marquette University's College of Nursing received an almost $2.2 million grant from the Health Resources and Services Administration of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The purpose of the grant is to continue Project BEYOND-2, which provides youth opportunities for nursing diversity.

A news release says Project BEYOND-2 aims to improve nursing workforce diversity by increasing the numbers of students and graduates from economically and educationally disadvantaged backgrounds, including underrepresented minorities, who will graduate with undergraduate nursing degrees. The award is a four-year continuation of the program, which started in 2007.

Students in Project BEYOND-2 receive financial aid through scholarships and stipends and participate in a variety of academic and informal sessions, as well as professional and peer mentoring opportunities. Project BEYOND-2 students are also encouraged to ask questions, request discussion topics and become actively involved in study groups.

The Health Resources and Services Administration is the primary federal agency for improving health care for people who are geographically isolated or economically or medically vulnerable. This award is funded through the HRSA’s Nursing Workforce Diversity Program, which increases nursing education opportunities for people from disadvantaged backgrounds. This includes racial and ethnic minorities underrepresented among registered nurses.