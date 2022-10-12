Marquette Law poll: Johnson leads Barnes, Evers/Michels a toss-up

A new Marquette Law School Poll survey of Wisconsin finds a wider margin in the U.S. Senate race than a month ago. The governor’s race has tightened to a tossup.

Mandela Barnes; Ron Johnson

Among likely voters, Sen. Ron Johnson is supported by 52% and Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes is the choice of 46%. In September, among likely voters, Johnson received 49% and Barnes 48%. All vote results include undecided voters who lean to a candidate.

Tim Michels; Tony Evers

Among likely voters, 47% support Democrat incumbent Gov. Tony Evers, while 46% favor the Republican challenger, Tim Michels. The independent candidate, Joan Beglinger, is chosen by 4%, while 1% don’t know for whom they will vote. Beglinger ended her campaign on Sept. 6 but will remain on the November ballot. In September, among likely voters, Evers received 47%, Michels 44%, and Beglinger 5%.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The survey was conducted Oct. 3-9, 2022, interviewing 801 Wisconsin registered voters, with a margin of error of +/-4.3 percentage points. The margin of error among the 652 likely voters is +/-4.8 percentage points. The poll completed 596 of these interviews prior to the debate between the U.S. Senate candidates on Oct. 7.