Marquette Interchange car fire; all lanes reopened

All lanes of southbound Interstate 43 were closed at the Marquette Interchange due to a car fire Sunday night, Oct. 31.

The incident happened on the southbound to eastbound ramp around 8:20 p.m., according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. All lanes reopened around 9:10 p.m.

According to the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office, the driver and lone occupant of the car got out safely and was not injured. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

