Marquette delays classes; requires COVID booster shots

article

Marquette University announced on Wednesday, Jan. 5 that it is delaying the start of undergraduate, Graduate School, and Law School classes to Jan. 24 – and requiring COVID-19 booster shots.

A news release says, "we have been closely monitoring evolving developments related to COVID-19 and the Omicron variant. We remain committed to providing a high-quality and safe in-person learning experience – a hallmark of a transformational Catholic, Jesuit education."

Officials say the university's actions will offer more opportunities for students and staff to get vaccinated or boosted – and provide more time to prepare the campus for the spring semester.

The first day of undergraduate, Graduate School and Law School classes is delayed until Monday, Jan. 24: There will be no classes the week of Jan. 17 (the majority of classes were originally slated to begin Jan. 18). Additional information on how the class time of these four days will be made up will be shared in the coming days. There are no plans to cancel Spring Break or Easter Break. Students in particular colleges and schools may also receive separate communications from their deans’ offices with additional program-specific information. This delay will not affect predoctoral and postgraduate students in Dentistry programs who started classes on Monday, Jan. 3.

Residence hall move-in for second semester will take place Jan. 22-23: In the coming days, the Office of Residence Life will contact students living in the residence halls with additional details about second semester move-in.

Booster shots required for students, strongly recommended for faculty and staff: Proof of booster for students, faculty, and staff must be uploaded to the MU Medical Clinic portal by Feb. 1, 2022 or, based on eligibility, by: Six months after receiving a second dose of the Moderna vaccine Five months after receiving a second dose of the Pfizer vaccine Two months after getting the Johnson & Johnson vaccine

Six months after receiving a second dose of the Moderna vaccine

Five months after receiving a second dose of the Pfizer vaccine

Two months after getting the Johnson & Johnson vaccine

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Faculty, staff and students who do not comply will be subject to testing protocols. The university is working with the City of Milwaukee Health Department to host a booster clinic on campus.

More frequent testing for students, faculty and staff who have not uploaded proof of vaccination: Students, faculty and staff who have not uploaded proof of vaccination will be tested weekly during the spring semester.

Indoor mask requirement extended: Well-fitting masks will continue to be required indoors on campus until further notice. Masks are available at locations on campus

Adoption of CDC guidelines regarding quarantine and isolation as of Jan. 18, 2022: We are rewriting policy and rebuilding processes to adapt to the new CDC guidelines. If you are currently in isolation or quarantine you need to follow your current instructions and return dates. The updated quarantine and isolation directions are in alignment with the new CDC guidance and will take effect Jan. 18, 2022.

These decisions were made with the endorsement of the executive committee of the Marquette University Board of Trustees and the Marquette University COVID-19 Response Team.