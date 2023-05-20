Marquette graduate's family tradition reaches 5th generation

article

Thousands of Marquette University graduates heard their names and walked the stage during Saturday's commencement ceremony.

For one graduate, it meant continuing a longstanding family tradition with his name alone stretching back more than a century.

"It's cool, and it's fascinating – it's very interesting," said Joe Tierney, who graduated Saturday. "My great-great-grandfather is Joe Tierney Sr."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The university said Tierney is the fifth consecutive Joseph E. Tierney from his family to receive his degree from Marquette.

"It connects me to everyone who has come before me as much as possible," Tierney said.

Five generations of Joseph Tierney graduate from Marquette University

Joseph Tierney Sr. was an Irish immigrant. He went on to graduate from Marquette’s first-ever law class in 1911. His son Joseph Tierney Jr. was next.

"There's this one picture my great-aunt took of my great-grandfather, Joe Tierney Jr. He's smiling, he's got the pen in his hand. It embodies everything we are really," said Tierney.

Blue and Gold are basically in the Tierney family's blood.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

"Ever since I was a little kid, a baby, my mom and dad would take me to Marquette basketball games," Tierney said.

The family is connected through their careers, too.

"All four of my Joe Tierney forebears have practiced law in Milwaukee," said Tierney. "As I'm going to Marquette Law School, I'm looking to do different things and carry on that tradition and carry the tradition of service to Milwaukee."

Joseph Tierney

As he celebrates graduation, Tierney isn't just grateful for the men in his life: "My mom helps me keep me in line, keep my ambitions coherent and straightforward, and she's also helped me along the way.

The last four Tierneys met their wives at Marquette University, too. As for the newest graduate…

"I'm going to be here for law school, so we have a long way to go. There's good community here," he said. "I'm optimistic how about that."

Tierney hopes to help people in Milwaukee when he graduates from law school.