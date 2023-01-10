Mark Jensen Kenosha murder trial: Jury selection enters 2nd day

article

Dozens of additional jurors are on standby as the second day of jury selection resumes on Tuesday, Jan. 10 for the new homicide trial of a man accused of killing his wife with antifreeze more than 20 years ago.

Mark Jensen, now 62, was convicted in 2008 of killing his wife Julie Jensen at their Pleasant Prairie home in 1998. Part of the evidence used in the case included a letter written by Julie Jensen before her death and given to a neighbor, that said "if anything happens to me" that her husband, Mark, "would be my first suspect."

Prosecutors allege Mark Jensen began poisoning his wife with antifreeze in December 1998, drugged her with a sleeping medication and later suffocated her to death over a three-day period. Jensen has maintained his innocence and argued that his wife died by suicide and framed him for the crime.

In March 2021, the Wisconsin Supreme Court upheld an appellate court’s decision ordering a new trial and that Julie Jensen’s letter can’t be used as evidence in the new trial, after years of appeals in state and federal courts.

More than 100 potential jurors had rotated through Judge Anthony Milisauskas' courtroom by Monday evening, with roughly 40 remaining. Those remaining jurors will return Tuesday morning to be asked more questions, namely if they know anything about the case. An additional 70 jurors have been told to report to the courthouse Tuesday, in the event more jurors are needed.

Milisauskas wants 16 jurors – including alternates – for the trial that's expected to last at least a month.

This is a developing story.