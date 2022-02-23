Expand / Collapse search

Mark Jensen case: Wisconsin Supreme Court will not get involved

By AP author
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
Associated Press
article

Mark Jensen

MADISON, Wis. - The Wisconsin Supreme Court is declining to disturb a decision that a man convicted of poisoning his wife should get a new trial.

The high court said Tuesday that it would not hear the case, leaving in place a ruling in favor of Mark Jensen. As is typical, the justices did not explain their reason for rejecting the case. The case was included in a list of cases the court has decided not to hear.

The Wisconsin Supreme Court concluded last year that Jensen deserves a new trial in the 1998 death of his wife Julie Jensen. At trial, prosecutors used a letter and voicemails to a police officer, in which Julie Jensen expressed her fear that her husband was planning to kill her. The Wisconsin Supreme Court said those statements can't be used.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Jensen has maintained his innocence.

The case is Wisconsin v. Mark D. Jensen, 21-210.

Kewaskum SWAT incident; man in custody, accused of firing gun from balcony
article

Kewaskum SWAT incident; man in custody, accused of firing gun from balcony

A 34-year-old Village of Kewaskum man was taken into custody Tuesday, Feb. 22 after allegedly firing a gun from the balcony of his apartment. 

Threaten, attack health care worker; Assembly bill makes it felony
article

Threaten, attack health care worker; Assembly bill makes it felony

It would be a felony to physically attack or threaten a health care worker under a bill the Wisconsin Assembly is scheduled to approve Wednesday.

MPS break-up: Wisconsin Assembly passes bill

The Wisconsin Assembly debated bills Tuesday intended to break up Milwaukee Public Schools and to expand school voucher eligibility.