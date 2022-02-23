Mark Jensen case: Wisconsin Supreme Court will not get involved

article

The Wisconsin Supreme Court is declining to disturb a decision that a man convicted of poisoning his wife should get a new trial.

The high court said Tuesday that it would not hear the case, leaving in place a ruling in favor of Mark Jensen. As is typical, the justices did not explain their reason for rejecting the case. The case was included in a list of cases the court has decided not to hear.

The Wisconsin Supreme Court concluded last year that Jensen deserves a new trial in the 1998 death of his wife Julie Jensen. At trial, prosecutors used a letter and voicemails to a police officer, in which Julie Jensen expressed her fear that her husband was planning to kill her. The Wisconsin Supreme Court said those statements can't be used.

Jensen has maintained his innocence.

The case is Wisconsin v. Mark D. Jensen, 21-210.