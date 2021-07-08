Maritime drug-trafficking case; 2 indicted, transferred to Milwaukee

article

Two men recently arrested in Puerto Rico have transferred to Milwaukee to face prosecution on maritime drug-trafficking charges.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said in a news release that on August 25, 2020, a federal grand jury indicted Herlin Hernandez-Trinidad, and on January 26, 2021, a federal grand jury indicted Jose Crespo-Lorenzo. In both cases, the defendants were charged with a count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine on board a vessel subject to the jurisdiction of the United States.

Each count carries a mandatory ten-year term of imprisonment and up to life imprisonment. The defendants further face fines of up to $10,000,000, and from five years to a lifetime term of supervised release.

Officials say the indictments are the product of a multi-year investigation into international drug-trafficking activity, including maritime shipments of bulk quantities of cocaine that were ultimately intended to reach various locations within the continental United States (such as Milwaukee) and elsewhere.