Expand / Collapse search

Maritime drug-trafficking case; 2 indicted, transferred to Milwaukee

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
DOJ article

FILE - The Department of Justice seal.

MILWAUKEE - Two men recently arrested in Puerto Rico have transferred to Milwaukee to face prosecution on maritime drug-trafficking charges. 

The U.S. Attorney's Office said in a news release that on August 25, 2020, a federal grand jury indicted Herlin Hernandez-Trinidad, and on January 26, 2021, a federal grand jury indicted Jose Crespo-Lorenzo. In both cases, the defendants were charged with a count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine on board a vessel subject to the jurisdiction of the United States.

Each count carries a mandatory ten-year term of imprisonment and up to life imprisonment. The defendants further face fines of up to $10,000,000, and from five years to a lifetime term of supervised release.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Officials say the indictments are the product of a multi-year investigation into international drug-trafficking activity, including maritime shipments of bulk quantities of cocaine that were ultimately intended to reach various locations within the continental United States (such as Milwaukee) and elsewhere.

Gov. Evers signs Wisconsin budget with $2B tax cut
slideshow

Gov. Evers signs Wisconsin budget with $2B tax cut

Gov. Tony Evers takes action on the 2021-23 biennial budget at a news conference in Whitefish Bay at Cumberland Elementary School on Thursday, July 8.

Preventing bullying videos from going viral
slideshow

Preventing bullying videos from going viral

There are efforts to preventing bullying from going viral on social media.

Wisconsin's tobacco age laws differ from federal law

The federal age minimum to buy tobacco is 21, even though Wisconsin law still states its legal age to buy tobacco is 18.