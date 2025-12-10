Marian University: 50% tuition discount for Catholic high school graduates

The Brief Marian University announced a 50% tuition discount for eligible incoming students starting Fall 2026. The discount is for first-time freshmen and transfer students who either graduated from a Catholic high school or are registered members of a Catholic church (both with a 2.0+ GPA). The initiative aims to enhance accessibility and affordability, especially within the Catholic community.



Marian University in Fond du Lac announced on Wednesday, Dec. 10 a 50% tuition discount for eligible incoming students beginning in the Fall 2026 semester. A news release says the move is a "commitment to accessibility, affordability, and strengthening partnerships within the Catholic community."

50% tuition discount

What we know:

A news release from Marian University says the new Catholic Education & Community Partnership Award will be available to all first-time freshmen and transfer students who meet one of the following criteria:

Graduated from a Catholic high school with a 2.0 unweighted GPA or higher on a 4.0 scale.

Belong to or are registered members of a Catholic church and have a 2.0 unweighted GPA or higher on a 4.0 scale.

To confirm eligibility, the Marian University Office of Admission will require supporting documentation, such as official transcripts and/or sacramental records.

Award Details and Renewal Criteria

Freshmen enrolling full-time in a traditional undergraduate program will receive either a MeritBased Scholarship or the Partnership Award—whichever provides the greater benefit.

The 50% tuition award will automatically renew each year for students who:Maintain full-time enrollment,Make satisfactory progress toward their undergraduate degree, andMaintain a 2.0 cumulative GPA or higher.

Maintain full-time enrollment,

Make satisfactory progress toward their undergraduate degree, and

Maintain a 2.0 cumulative GPA or higher.

Transfer students will be evaluated using the cumulative GPA of all colleges or universities attended.

If a student has fewer than 15 earned college credits, their high school GPA may also be considered.

In addition to this new initiative, students may also qualify for supplemental awards, which can be added on top of merit-based scholarships or partnership awards for those enrolled full-time in a traditional undergraduate program.

Interest in Partnership Award?

What you can do:

Students interested in the Partnership Award or other financial aid opportunities are encouraged to contact the Marian University Office of Admission at admission@marianuniversity.edu, 920-923-7650, or visit marianuniversity.edu for more information.